LARRY KUDLOW: DeSantis needs a Reagan message if he wants a shot at the White House

I want to comment briefly on Governor Ron DeSantis and his newly declared candidacy. In short, I think Mr. DeSantis' messaging is completely off key. He's barking up the wrong trees. He's getting bogged down in stuff that's not helping.

For one thing, it seemed like all during the Memorial Day weekend, Governor DeSantis kept talking about our woke military. Ok, that's an issue, but, but, but, but, Memorial Day should be about those brave and courageous American men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives in defense of American freedom. All of us should be commemorating, revering and praying for these souls that protected our country and kept us as the greatest country in the history of history. That is the message Governor DeSantis should have communicated this past Memorial Day weekend.

Also, he has repeatedly come out against Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's superb debt ceiling and budget reform bill. This is crazy. This is a big mistake. Unfortunately, Mike Pence has made the same mistake. I don't get it. What kind of message is that? Turning against the Republican leader and the Republican House?

Are you a Republican , Governor DeSantis ? Have you thought this through? Have you read the bill? Do you realize McCarthy is fighting for record budget cuts and strong pro-growth policy reforms on permitting, workfare, pay-go regulatory relief, cutting back the IRS? Governor, are you opposed to these things? Really? If you ever become president, you're going to have to work with McCarthy and the GOP Congress. Have you thought of that? Right now, McCarthy is leading a Republican revolution.

Instead of attacking Kevin McCarthy, who has developed a strong growth message, you should be developing your own growth and prosperity economic agenda. So far, we haven't heard anything on that. Meanwhile, I read that your principle message seems to be something called "electability," but poll after poll shows Donald Trump way ahead of you and that includes match-ups with Joe Biden. Now, I know polls aren't votes, I get that, but polls are snapshots of what voters are thinking at the present time.

Frankly, the electability issue is being carried by Former President Trump and Mr. Trump has a strong economic growth agenda based on his successful achievements in his first term as he talks about building on those achievements in a potential second term and finally, Governor DeSantis, you're still bogged down in your legal battle with Disney. This is not where you want to be. You won the woke argument with your legislation to prevent schooling up to the third grade about sex and gender.

You won that. Enough is enough. Make a deal with Bob Iger, but as important as it may be, this election is not going to be about woke and it's not going to be about your ambiguous COVID actions. It's going to be about pocketbook issues, kitchen table issues, raising real wages for blue-collar middle-class working folks.

I know you're a genuine conservative. I know you've been a good governor of Florida. I know you served in the military. I know you're an all-around smart man and I know you just started your official campaign, but you're getting walloped in the polls by Donald Trump because you do not have a Reaganesque message of peace and prosperity. It's time for you to get one if you're going to have a shot at the White House.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the May 31, 2023, edition of "Kudlow."