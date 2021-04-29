Larry Kudlow: Democrats have made government god, and Congress their place of worship

‘Kudlow’ host Larry Kudlow criticized President Biden's first address to Congress Thursday, saying he "respectfully" disagreed with the president's statement that "we the people are the government."

LARRY KUDLOW: By now, you may have heard or seen a few moments from President Biden’s address to Congress. But if you didn’t, here’s what was outlined: the Democratic Party has made government its god, the Congress its place of worship, and the White House their rectory…[Biden said] "we the people are the government." Got that? Well, respectfully, I don’t think so. Not even remotely. So, here’s a refresher for Mr. Biden, from a very reputable source, it’s called the Declaration of Independence. And I quote, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed."

In other words, the ranking goes like this: One, our creator. Two, the people. Three, government. Mr. Biden has it completely backward. Now, maybe I’m making too much of this, but I really don’t think so. President Biden has said time and time again he wants to transform the economy and society. He’s not pulling his punches…the idea that we the people are government is the most transformative statement possible. On the economy, he wants government, not the private enterprise system or the markets, to run our transactions, our trade, and our commerce. On social policy, he wants the government to pass out cash benefits to the middle and lower-income folks with no work or education requirements.

WATCH LARRY KUDLOW'S FULL MONOLOGUE HERE