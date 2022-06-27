Larry Kudlow: Biden Justice Department is a totally politicized left-wing operation

The best thing I've heard or read today is that we can all pray on the 50-yard line. It's a victory for free speech and religious freedom. It's a victory for the Constitution. It's a victory for the best traditions of our country.

My guess is, you could also choose to pray on the 25, or in the end zone. My other hunch is, it's a victory for any folks who want to pray any way, any place, anytime. At least I hope so. Thank you, Supreme Court .

I really want to talk about how low interest rates and high wage costs are spurring inflation and will keep the inflation rate high for a good long time. The BIS, which is the Bank for International Settlements, which is the clearing house central bank for central banks, and also a valued think tank, came out with a blistering report that real interest rates for all the big countries are way too low and central banks better raise them if they want to avoid a repeat of the 1970's.

Basically here, in the U.S., a 1.75% Fed policy target rate is not going to conquer 8.6% inflation and United Airlines sent a shot across the inflation bow with a 14.5% wage hike deal for pilots over the next 18 months.

25% OF AMERICANS DELAYING RETIREMENT DUE TO INFLATION, SURVEY SAYS: HERE'S HOW THEY'RE OFFSETTING RISING COSTS

Did anyone say wage price spiral? We're going to talk about this with Kevin Hassett in a little while, but it underscores my instinct that the November elections are going to be about inflation, record gas prices and recession, not about the Roe decision made Friday by the Supremes. I could be wrong, but that's still my view and one more thought about the Supremes.

Why is it that our Justice Department is undermining law enforcement and respect for the Supreme Court by issuing literally a screed against the Roe v. Wade decision? Of course, this undermines the authority of the court. It also undermines our democracy. The Justice Department is supposed to defend the law, but, under Joe Biden , it doesn't seem to be doing that.

This is the same Justice Department that refused to prosecute illegal protesters marching outside the homes of the Supreme Court justices. That sort of intimidation represents a refusal to enforce federal law. Violations are punishable by a year in prison. The protesters were trying to influence the final ruling. Governors Youngkin and Hogan asked the DOJ to "enforce the law as it is written."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Justice Department never substantively really responded and let's not forget that Attorney General Merrick Garland labeled parents that were trying to improve their children's education by active attendance at school board meetings. He labeled them "domestic terrorists" and never took it back! Never apologized.

So, anytime Joe Biden and his woke cronies talk about Republicans undermining democracy, perhaps somebody could point out that the Biden Justice Department is a totally politicized left-wing operation whose political appointees care not one wit about preserving our democracy, which leads me back to my first thought this evening: thank goodness we can pray about it.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow's opening commentary on the June 27, 2022, edition of "Kudlow."