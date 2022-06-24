Larry Kudlow on abortion: Biden is using Roe as a distraction from inflation

So, the Supremes finally went ahead and overturned Roe v. Wade , with a five-justice majority and affirmed states' authority to regulate abortion.

Abortions will still be available in numerous states and the Alito text expressly ruled out overturning other precedents such as contraception, interracial marriage and same-sex marriage.

Though I greatly admire Justice Clarence Thomas, I think he is completely wrong about overturning these particular precedents, stare decisis, and there's no indication that this court will go in that direction.

As I have in the past, I will put my cards face-up on the table: I am a strong pro-life advocate of the rights of the unborn. I appreciate that many disagree with me, and I respect their views, but that is what I believe.

People talk about the woman's right to choose. I understand the importance of that, but who will speak for the unborn? They are God's creation. I am one of the many, many millions of people who will defend their right to live. We have lost 63.5 million human beings since 1973, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

In recent years, the volume of abortions has come down significantly per year, but it's lately hovering over 600,000. That's an awful number. Lives lost. God's creatures. Of course, the issue of abortion is a moral issue, one of the most important we ever face in policy discussions, but it is also an economic issue.

I repeat what I said a couple months ago, when Roe first emerged from the leaked memo. Think of what a boon and a blessing it would've been to the economy if all those babies had come to term and grown up to avail themselves of America's great opportunities.

Countries with rising populations are countries with rapid growth rates, provided they practice free market principles. To me, every baby lost is tragic. I'm not ashamed to say it. It's my viewpoint, I respect disagreements.

I want to give a hat-tip to President Trump for his successful court nominees: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Of course, Joe Biden is attacking the Dobbs decision, arguing that the health and life of women are now at risk, arguing for an extreme bill floating around Congress called the "Women's Health Protection Act," which among its many tragedies would even allow for late-term, partial birth abortions — a horrid thought.

Fortunately, while the majority of Americans regard themselves as pro-choice , 55% according to the Gallup poll, inside that number, 67% support first trimester abortions, but only 36% second trimester and only 20% third trimester.

That is why the far-left position of unrestricted abortions represented by Mr. Biden and his allies will never be popular throughout the country. Biden is trying to scare people that the world is coming to an end. It's a familiar tactic of his, but it won't work. When the dust clears, folks will see this court decision changes very little, if anything.

Except, it upholds the originalist constitutional view and re-empowers state legislatures and the voters who elected them. This is how it should be.

Mr. Biden may seek to use Roe as a distraction from what is really America's number one political issue, and that is record inflation and gas prices. I believe this will not be a Roe election. This will be an inflation election and Mr. Biden's self-inflicted mistakes, his war against fossil fuels, his war against business in general, his free spending and borrowing policies, all of which were the true causes of inflation — not Vladimir Putin, or other villains like oil companies.

These self-inflicted mistakes will cost Mr. Biden and his progressive friends that have taken over the Democratic Party enormously at the polls in November when the cavalry comes.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow's opening commentary on the June 24, 2022, edition of "Kudlow."