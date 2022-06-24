Expand / Collapse search
Stock futures higher, oil rises, gasoline slides: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

Oil heads for second weekly drop

Oil storage tanks (Reuters)

Oil prices gained on Friday, but were heading for a second weekly decline, as tight supply was overshadowed by concern that rising interest rates could push the world economy into recession.

U.S. benchmark crude oil was at $105 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the basis for pricing for international trading, was at $110 per barrel.

Posted by Ken Martin

Gas prices continue slide

Gas Prices (AAA)

The price of a gallon of regular gasoline slipped on Friday morning to $4.926, according to AAA. The price on Thursday was at $4.94. Gas has declined for seven straight days. Diesel slipped as well to $5.805 down from $5.808.

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin hovers near $21,000

Bitcoin is trading near $21,000 and gained in three of the last five days heading into Friday. The cryptocurrency is off more than 34% month-to-date and down more than 55% year-to-date.

Bitcoin is down more than 69% from its all-time high of $67802.30 back in November. Ether is trading at $1,100. Dogecoin is at 6 cents.

Posted by Ken Martin

Live Coverage begins here