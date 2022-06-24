Stock futures higher, oil rises, gasoline slides: LIVE UPDATES
Oil prices gained on Friday, but were heading for a second weekly decline, as tight supply was overshadowed by concern that rising interest rates could push the world economy into recession.
U.S. benchmark crude oil was at $105 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the basis for pricing for international trading, was at $110 per barrel.
The price of a gallon of regular gasoline slipped on Friday morning to $4.926, according to AAA. The price on Thursday was at $4.94. Gas has declined for seven straight days. Diesel slipped as well to $5.805 down from $5.808.
Bitcoin is trading near $21,000 and gained in three of the last five days heading into Friday. The cryptocurrency is off more than 34% month-to-date and down more than 55% year-to-date.
Bitcoin is down more than 69% from its all-time high of $67802.30 back in November. Ether is trading at $1,100. Dogecoin is at 6 cents.
