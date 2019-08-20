Larry King does it again! Former CNN host files papers for his 8th divorce

article

Larry King has filed for divorce from his 7th wife, Shawn Southwick King.

The divorce documents were filed in L.A. Superior Court Tuesday, according to TMZ, ending the marriage after 22 years. The 85-year-old radio and tv talk show host had two boys with the 59-year-old actress, Cannon, 19 and Chance, 20.

The former radio talk show host and former CNN primetime staple, King enjoys a net worth of $150 Million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. No word on any existing prenuptial agreement between the pair.

This is not the first time the couple, who wed in 1997, filed for divorce. The couple reconciled after a spat in 2010. In 2016, both took to cable TV's Hallmark Channel to dispel rumors of infidelity.

King has been married eight times to seven women (King married Alene Akins in 1961, divorced two years later and re-tied the knot again in 1969). From his marital adventures, King has five children and nine grandchildren, as well as four great-grandchildren.

