Lady Gaga's dad dishes on how politics impacted his relationship with his daughter

Politics has the ability to unite, but it also has the power to divide – something Lady Gaga’s father and New York City restaurant owner is allegedly feeling after Donald Trump’s 2024 election win.

"I came out as a Republican on 'Fox & Friends,' ever since then, you know, it's been a little dicey at home," Joe Germanotta said on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Wednesday.

"But you know, [we'll] get past it."

Germanotta agreed with FOX Business’ David Asman that he considers himself an "open-minded Republican," often aligning with liberal-leaning social issues.

"What really needs to happen is, people need to understand that even though I'm a Republican and I have Republican conservative attitudes, that doesn't mean I don't support the LGBTQ community, or drag as a form of artistry," he expanded.

"And that's why we use the restaurant as a venue for them to come in, the drag artists," Germanotta said, "and perform once a week."

The Joanne Trattoria owner officially endorsed Trump for president in September, but more recently, his Grammy award-winning daughter made a public appearance in support of Vice President Kamala Harris on the last day of campaigning.

Lady Gaga gave a heartfelt performance alongside a star-studded lineup for Harris, which included Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry, James Taylor and Ricky Martin.

The father-daughter duo do not entirely agree politically, as Germanotta has been outspoken about New York City’s demise under Democratic leadership.

If Harris had won, "I think it would have killed a lot of businesses in New York City," the dad said while claiming he had plans to move to Wyoming.

"Between the immigration and the crime and the economy, it's a cascading effect," he said.

Trump’s win, however, felt like "a hat trick," and Germanotta is "of course" happy with the final result.

"As soon as we start getting the economy straightened out, and they drill, baby, drill, and the price of gas comes down, that producer price index is going to go down, which means consumers are going to get a better deal. I'll be able to lower prices. It'll bring in more customers, and we'll be back to where we were five or six years ago."