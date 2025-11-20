Labor secretary hails delayed September jobs report as ‘solid' news for the American people

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer praised Thursday’s stronger-than-expected September jobs report as "solid" for the American people, after new data showed the U.S. economy added 119,000 jobs, more than double the 50,000 economists had forecast.

"This is a solid report for the American people, a solid report for job growth," Chavez-DeRemer said on "Varney & Co."

"This is exactly why we needed to open up the government so we could release the data that was collected in September, which was almost ready to go when the government shut down."

Chavez-DeRemer added that maintaining timely economic data is essential for tracking labor trends.

"We need to make sure we’re keeping a snapshot in time," she said. "Again, we’re seeing job growth, more people wanting to work and participate in the labor force. I think these are good numbers."

The September report, originally scheduled for release on Oct. 3 but delayed by the government shutdown, far exceeded expectations.

Economists had predicted 50,000 new jobs, up from 22,000 in August. However, the unemployment rate ticked slightly higher than expected, going from 4.3% to 4.4%.

Chavez-DeRemer noted that 97,000 of the new jobs were in the private sector and praised the Trump administration’s policies for benefiting American workers.

Her comments came after she was asked whether slower immigration and increased deportations could potentially shrink the future workforce.

"What we have seen since President Trump took office is almost 2 million jobs going to native-born Americans," she said.

"I think that's the exciting part of this. 97,000 of the new jobs that were reported were in the private sector…. I think what we're seeing is solid for the American worker.

"As I continue to go around the country and build upon the skilled workforce, we're going to see more and more Americans have these jobs, so I think it's a solid report. We wanted a secure border. We have that now under this president, and now more Americans are taking on these jobs."

