Labor secretary hails delayed September jobs report as ‘solid' news for the American people

September data shows 119,000 jobs added, more than double the 50,000 economists predicted

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer discusses the strong September jobs report and whether slower immigration could shrink the workforce on 'Varney & Co.'

Labor chief calls September jobs report ‘solid’: ‘People want to work’

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer discusses the strong September jobs report and whether slower immigration could shrink the workforce on 'Varney & Co.'

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer praised Thursday’s stronger-than-expected September jobs report as "solid" for the American people, after new data showed the U.S. economy added 119,000 jobs, more than double the 50,000 economists had forecast.

"This is a solid report for the American people, a solid report for job growth," Chavez-DeRemer said on "Varney & Co."

"This is exactly why we needed to open up the government so we could release the data that was collected in September, which was almost ready to go when the government shut down."

Chavez-DeRemer added that maintaining timely economic data is essential for tracking labor trends. 

US ADDED 119K JOBS IN SEPTEMBER, DELAYED JOBS REPORT SHOWS

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, U.S. secretary of labor, speaks during a meeting of the White House Task Force on AI Education in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Sept. 4. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We need to make sure we’re keeping a snapshot in time," she said. "Again, we’re seeing job growth, more people wanting to work and participate in the labor force. I think these are good numbers."

The September report, originally scheduled for release on Oct. 3 but delayed by the government shutdown, far exceeded expectations.

Economists had predicted 50,000 new jobs, up from 22,000 in August. However, the unemployment rate ticked slightly higher than expected, going from 4.3% to 4.4%.

US JOB GROWTH MISSED EXPECTATIONS IN AUGUST AMID ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY

Screenshot of the September jobs report showing 119K added jobs and an unemployment rate of 4.4%

This screengrab taken from the FOX Business Network on Nov. 20, shows data from the September jobs report, which was delayed due to the government shutdown. (Varney & Co./Screengrab)

Chavez-DeRemer noted that 97,000 of the new jobs were in the private sector and praised the Trump administration’s policies for benefiting American workers.

Her comments came after she was asked whether slower immigration and increased deportations could potentially shrink the future workforce.

"What we have seen since President Trump took office is almost 2 million jobs going to native-born Americans," she said. 

FOX Business' Cheryl Casone breaks down the September jobs report. video

US economy adds 119,000 jobs in September

FOX Business' Cheryl Casone breaks down the September jobs report.

"I think that's the exciting part of this. 97,000 of the new jobs that were reported were in the private sector…. I think what we're seeing is solid for the American worker. 

"As I continue to go around the country and build upon the skilled workforce, we're going to see more and more Americans have these jobs, so I think it's a solid report. We wanted a secure border. We have that now under this president, and now more Americans are taking on these jobs."

FOX Business' Eric Revell contributed to this report.
 