Kudlow: We are in the 'great resignation'

So just a couple of quick points: First, there seems to be a big misunderstanding in the media about the record number of Americans leaving their jobs and the so-called "quit rate." I see the term "great resignation" being bandied about in negative ways, sort of like "nobody wants to work."

And while it is true that a number of Biden proposals to provide welfare-related assistance without any workfare requirements, and I always felt that overly generous and overly lengthy unemployment benefits created incentives not to work, the quit rate is quite a different matter.

It's actually a sign of labor market strength, and it's actually a sign of worker power. Why? Because labor markets are tight, and people know that they can leave today's job and get a better paying job tomorrow in another place.

4.5 million people quit their job in November, according to the JOLTS report, and that comes to a 3% quit rate, which measures the number of quits as a percentage of payrolls.

Several decades ago, Alan Greenspan popularized the quit rate as a key labor market indicator. When quits are falling people are afraid to leave their job, and it's usually a sign of high unemployment. But when quits are rising, people are much bolder because they know they can get better-paying work elsewhere, and it's a sign of falling unemployment. This is exactly what's happening now.

Former fed chair and current treasury secretary Janet Yellen also used the quit rate as a labor market indicator.

So all I’m saying is that quits are a healthy sign for workforce opportunities as long as government stays out of the way.

Save America. Kill the bill.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow's opening commentary on Jan. 5, 2022