Kudlow touts market, economic boom due to Trump policies: 'If it ain't broke, don't fix it'

"Kudlow" host Larry Kudlow touted the economic accomplishments of the Trump administration, imploring the Biden White House to leave the Trump policies in place, saying "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

KUDLOW: It's possible we could see many more stock market records ahead of us. Even a 10% GDP growth rate for the entire year. This rosy outlook stands on the shoulders of president trump's operation warp speed. Which is vaccinating nearly the whole country and moving us towards herd immunity. As well as president trump's supply side policies of lower taxes, minimal regulatory barriers, and energy independence.

So, if you drop somebody from mars into the middle of our great economy and stock market economy - that person or that being would probably say 'gosh, this looks so good. Never seen anything like it.' And then because it must be an intelligent being they'd ask - 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it'. You know what i mean? Don't screw this up. America is on a tear, leading the world. And economic strength at home bolsters our security strength overseas does it not?

