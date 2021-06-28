Kudlow: Republicans need to 'wise up' to Biden's infrastructure plan

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow slammed President Biden's infrastructure messaging as a "double-cross" on "Kudlow."

LARRY KUDLOW: Despite what some prominent Republicans said on TV yesterday on the Sunday shows, I don't think Uncle Joe Biden has walked anything back. He can walk back a veto because he never explicitly used the word veto. But no matter how much White House aides have tried to spin and respin this and been there, done that myself, I'm basically arguing nothing has changed… My Senate Republican friends should really wise up to that.

Uncle Joe double-crossed the GOP, it was bait and switch, and all we're hearing is a bunch of blue smoke and mirrors from not so clever White House aides who are frantically attempting to hide the truth. What is the truth? President Biden is still held hostage by the ultra-left progressive wish list of Senator Bernie Sanders, House member AOC, the Squad, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others. Now, if the Republicans keep their wits about them, they can whoop this because the country is simply not behind it.