Kudlow: Politicians should listen to the police

We spoke last night of President Biden’s empty message on crime in his visit to New York City yesterday. Like most Democrats, he focused on gun control and social spending, but he ignored the true root cause of the record-breaking crime wave here in New York and around the country. That being the demonization of law enforcement.

From day one in his campaign right up through yesterday, Biden has always blamed cops, never the criminals. Here in New York, we had to put up with a no bail, no jail approach to law enforcement that downgraded armed robberies, downgraded assaulting cops, drug-dealing, subway fare hopping, criminal recidivism among other things.

No bail, no jail. We’re the worst of any state in the union. Thousands of cops lined Fifth Avenue for the tragic funerals of the two young detectives who were shot dead in a domestic violence call. There were mainly the blue line from New York City but also, there were cops from all over the country who came here to stand tall.

They were sending a message: Enough is enough. As I’ve said many times before, of course, crime is a security issue for families, schools and businesses. It’s bringing down New York City. It’s leading to a massive out-migration to safer places around the country.

Crime is also an economic issue. It’s like a tax hike. Folks don’t go back to work. They don’t fill out the office buildings. They don’t reopen their stores and they don’t open new businesses.

They have an incentive not to do business in high crime periods. New York Democrats have been just as cowardly on solving the crime wave as has Joe Biden. Now, I can report this evening one tiny sliver of hope.

This crazy, woke soft-on-crime Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is actually backing down on a pair of controversial policies. So, commercial robberies committed with knives and guns will once again be prosecuted as felonies.

It ain't much. It should never have been in his original soft-on-crime memo in the first place, but it’s a little something.

On the other hand, I would say, as Rudy Giuliani mentioned, Bragg’s entire soft-on-crime memo should be completely reversed, scrubbed, shredded, burned.

So, this little sliver of light is just a very tiny beginning.

You know, I just keep thinking about those thousands of cops that lined Fifth Avenue. In the second funeral, actually extended all the way from 50th Street where St. Patrick’s Cathedral all the way back down to 35th Street, according to observers.

Even a greater blue line than the first funeral and of course, their message: enough is enough.

These cowardly politicians should stop attacking the cops and should instead listen to the cops. Take their advice and have the cops’ backs. This is a New York story, but it’s also a national story.

This is a make-or-break moment for the city, but I think it’s a make-or-break moment for the entire country. That’s my riff this evening.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow's opening commentary on the February 4, 2022, edition of "Kudlow."