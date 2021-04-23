Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Politics

Kudlow: Biden's Green New Deal means no meat for the 4th of July, have grilled Brussels sprouts instead

Kudlow says Biden's climate plan comes from 'ideological zealots' who don't care about America


 

close
'Kudlow' host analyzes Biden's climate commitment and how it will affect blue-collar Americans. video

Kudlow: Biden's investment 'assault' is a 'middle class assault'

'Kudlow' host analyzes Biden's climate commitment and how it will affect blue-collar Americans.

Kudlow’ host Larry Kudlow painted a picture Friday of what America could look like under Joe Biden's new climate plan, saying grilled Brussels sprouts would replace hamburgers at the 4th of July.

LARRY KUDLOW: I’m still suffering economic shock from yesterday’s Earth Day. It was bac because President Biden announced a 50% cut in carbon emissions in only a few years, which is going to throw a wet blanket over this booming economy for sure. Of course, it will wreck the fossil fuel sector, which still accounts for about 70% of our power.

Speaking of stupid, there’s a study coming out of the University of Michigan which says that to meet the Biden Green New Deal targets, America has to, get this, America has to stop eating meat, stop eating poultry and fish, seafood, eggs, dairy, and animal-based fats. Ok, got that? No burger on July 4. No stakes on the barbecue. I’m sure Middle America is just going to love that. Can you grill those Brussels sprouts? So get ready. You can throw back a plant-based beer with your grilled Brussels sprouts and wave your American flag. Call it July 4th Green.

Now, I’m making fun of this because I intend to make fun of it. This kind of thing is stupid. It comes from a bunch of ideological zealots who don’t care one whit about America’s well-being. Not one whit.

WATCH LARRY KUDLOW'S FULL MONOLOGUE HERE