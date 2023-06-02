Kirk Cameron's story hours have parents 'waking up from the woke matrix,' he says

"As You Grow" author Kirk Cameron shared how parents are waking up across the country in response to his story hours at churches, libraries and schools.

"They're waking up from the woke matrix, and they're realizing that they need to deactivate this progressive machine that is stealing the hearts and minds of their children. It's very encouraging, and I'm just getting started," Cameron told Elizabeth MacDonald on "The Evening Edit."

Cameron's tour around America has made headlines in recent months for clashing with public libraries over hosting drag queen story hours, but "rejecting" his requests to hold story hours of his own.

Cameron's appearance at the Seattle Public Library on May 27 was met with protests outside.

"We went to the Seattle Public Library and we were welcomed there as I was reading this book called ‘Pride Comes Before the Fall,’ which teaches kids the dangers of pride and the value of humility," Cameron said.

Cameron said he believes redefining gender is the "height of pride."

"Of the seven deadly sins, this is the deadliest one, and ultimately what that is, is saying, 'I'm God and I can determine morality, I can determine gender, I can redefine things according to my own image,' and I applaud those who are wanting to bring us back to the values that made us the freest, strongest, most blessed nation in the world — and that's the Judeo-Christian moral standard and ethic," he said.

Cameron voiced concern that "this reorganization of our society" is getting worse and is calling on parents and grandparents to "get off the defense, get on the offense" and "take back the leadership position of the education of your children."

The author-actor said there are many confusing thoughts as teenagers get older.

"What doesn't help is when you have people who stand to make huge financial profit off of medical procedures that actually make the problem worse, in my opinion, and don't bring clarity, but increase confusion," Cameron said.

Cameron, being a father of six children, said he understands what it's like to "shepherd children's souls" and how to respond to the questions that come up in a "confusing culture."

"What we need to do is get back to the truth and speak it to them in love, even if it's not popular or what they're seeing on TikTok, and that's what I'm trying to do by reading my books," he said.