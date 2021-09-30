Kind launches plant-based, gluten-free Mexican food brand: Somos built on ‘having fun,’ founder says

Snacking staple Kind is rolling into a new endeavor, bringing authentic Mexican cuisine into homes with its new Somos plant-based and gluten-free food brand.

Kind founder and executive chairman Daniel Lubetzky joined "The Claman Countdown" on Thursday to promote how the brand’s Jan. 2022 launch will immediately set itself apart from competitors.

"We’re so excited about authentic Mexican food because all the other brands that exist out there, they’re good brands but they’re not really Mexican," he said. "Almost everything that people associate with Mexican food doesn’t exist in Mexico… And we’re really committed to elevate the experience and give people real options."

FRIENDLY'S ANNOUNCES FALL LINE-UP OF COMFORT FOOD

The general consumer does not currently have access to authentic Mexican choices at home, Lubetzky pointed out, while most restaurants around the country are 20 years ahead of the trend.

In an already congested market, Lubetzky explained that Somos plans to establish itself by offering products that directly mirror Mexican dishes, instead of processed "fluorescent-yellow hard-shell tortillas."

Lubetzky teamed up with Kind executives and close colleagues to develop the project which was "so much fun." The team aimed to instill the culture of not taking anything too seriously and "having fun" into Somos.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Kind Bar… continues to try to do everything we can to bring people options across the world, to try to give tens of millions of people more options for healthy snacks with ingredients you can see and pronounce," he said. "There is a parallel with simplicity of ingredients, a parallel with a commitment to try to give people helpful but delicious foods."

According to Food Business News, Somos’ initial lineup will include options like Mexican brown rice, cilantro white rice, Mexican black beans and refried beans, and plant-based entrees like smoky chipotle mushrooms, cauliflower tinga and Mexican pea-cadillo.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Despite rising inflation and supply chain slowdowns, Lubetzky said the project rollout is still on track and will allow U.S. manufacturing the opportunity to strengthen.