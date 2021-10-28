Kevin McCarthy warns spending bill will send American businesses back overseas

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy accused Democrats' regulations in the massive spending bill of going after American manufacturers on "Kudlow."

BIDEN PITCHES REVAMPED MILLIONAIRES TAX, GLOBAL MINIMUM TO FUND $1.75T SPENDING BILL

KEVIN MCCARTHY: At the end of the day, this bill will make China more competitive than America. The other thing people don’t quite realize are the regulations. Think of all those regulations they’re bringing back that also harm businesses. They go after the manufacturers in America.

So, all those businesses we brought back to America by making America competitive, the forces of this bill will push you to go to other countries, which is a disadvantage to American workers; who are sitting and looking at those ships out in California trying to come in. What we really should look at it with supply chain is that those ships shouldn’t be coming into America, they should be filled with American products being shipped to other countries. But with this bill, it will make it the complete opposite.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: