Kevin Hart sued for $60M by sexual assault accuser

Comic Kevin Hart has ben his with a lawsuit for $60 million.

The new suit comes from the comedian’s alleged sex tape partner, who claims that Hart conspired with an accomplice to secretly record an intimate encounter with the victim and now she wants compensation according to TMZ which obtained the suit.

The alleged victim, Montia Sabbag, claims that her 2017 tryst with Hart, who was married to Eniko Parrish at the time, took place in a Las Vegas hotel room and was planned by Hart and friend JT Jackson. Jackson was later arrested for extortion reports TMZ.

Sabbag claims in the suit that Hart was motivated by publicity and that is the reason behind the allegedly hidden camera.

The suit also details how Hart planned with Jackson, allowing him into a suite at the Cosmopolitan Hotel where the friend set up video recording devices to capture the affair.

Sabbag is seeking compensation for damages related to intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

Despite the alleged infidelity, Hart remains married to his wife Parrish. The pair had their first child together, Kenzo Hart, on Nov, 27, 2017.

The 26 movies that have starred Hart, including “The Secret Life of Pets 2 and “Night School,” have grossed over $2.2 billion dollars according to Box Office Mojo.