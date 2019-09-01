Kevin Hart crashes car into ditch in Malibu, suffers ‘major back injuries’

Police sources tell TMZ Kevin Hart has suffered “major back injuries” after he crashed into a ditch in Malibu, Calif.

Video on the celebrity news site shows emergency responders surrounding a ledge where the car veered off the road through a barrier.

Photos of the damaged Plymouth Barracuda show the roof missing almost entirely.

TMZ reports the crash happened early Sunday morning around 1 a.m. Police say the comedian was not driving at the time, and that the person behind the wheel hadn’t been drinking. A third passenger was not injured.

A member of Hart’s security team showed up to the scene and took him home to seek medical attention, according to a witness on scene. Cops told TMZ Hart went home because he lives nearby, but later got help at a local hospital.

TMZ reports Hart bought the blue muscle car for himself on his 40th birthday.

Hart recently passed Jerry Seinfeld on the list of highest-paid comedians, compiled by Forbes.

He earned $59 million in 2018, in part to a stadium tour, sponsorships and a Netflix special.