Kayleigh McEnany, Kellyanne Conway break down strategy ahead of crucial GOP debate

FOX News contributors Kayleigh McEnany and Kellyanne Conway looked ahead to Wednesday night's second Republican primary debate on FOX Business, and the role that former President Trump plays with the GOP candidates.

"He is ahead by 42 percentage points. That is enormous. He is running essentially as an incumbent," McEnany said Wednesday on "FOX & Friends," arguing that the former president should debate his challengers.

"Our last FOX News debate got more than 12 million viewers, nearly 13 million. Millions will be watching tonight. If you think you are the forgotten nominee, show up and start pointing your fire towards Biden instead of ceding a huge national audience. These moments are rare, so show up and attack Biden because maybe that will give you some movement as we head into the general," she said.

The former White House press secretary said no one can "out-debate Donald Trump" and all the other candidates are "playing catch-up."

Conway said Wednesday on "America's Newsroom" she still sees a Trump-Biden rematch as the eventual outcome.

"For all the talk about people being dissatisfied with Trump and Biden, I would remind everybody from, I think 1980 to 2008, we had a Bush or a Clinton on the national ticket the entire time. So voters do like to say they want change and choice and options and revolution, but they tend to stick with what they know."

The former Trump campaign manager emphasized the need for the candidates to focus on President Biden, arguing they can make up ground on Trump by articulating a clear contrast with the current administration.

"They should take on Donald Trump by taking on Joe Biden. The soundbites and the tweets you just showed, I think are meaningless if you're not showing the split screen of you versus Joe Biden. That's how you win an election."

Conway said 2020 was a preview of voters leaving the Democratic Party.

"I think the big tale of 2020 that was never really told was how much better Republicans did. And frankly, President Trump did, even though Biden got to the White House, among nonwhite voters, nonwhite non-college-educated voters, who even the New York Times admitted are leaving the Democratic Party because they see no economic viability."

The debate will be televised on FOX Business Network and Univision from 9-11 p.m. ET on Wednesday, moderated by FOX News' Dana Perino, FOX Business' Stuart Varney and Univision's Ilia Calderón.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will stand center stage at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, according to a lineup released Tuesday by the Republican National Committee and unveiled on FOX News Channel.

Standing alongside DeSantis at the debate will be former ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who's making a second bid for the GOP presidential nomination, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina will be standing aside Haley and Ramaswamy.

Standing on the wings of the debate stage will be North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Vice President Mike Pence. The positions were determined according to polling, with the highest polling candidate in the center.

