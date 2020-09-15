John Boyega steps down as Jo Malone brand ambassador after being replaced in Chinese ad

John Boyega is stepping down as a brand ambassador for the British cologne company Jo Malone.

The "Star Wars" star announced the news Monday on Twitter that he decided to part ways with the fragrance company after it cut him out of a commercial that aired in China.

“I have decided to step down as Jo Malone’s global ambassador. When I joined the brand as their first male global ambassador last year, I created the short film we used to launch the campaign. It won the Fragrance Foundation Virtual awards 2020 for Best Media Campaign," he explained.

The original commercial called "London Gent" featured the London-born actor walking around the neighborhood where he grew up and riding a horse in a park. It makes a reference to his Nigerian heritage in a scene featuring West African attire.

“Their decision to replace my campaign in China by using my concepts and substituting a local brand ambassador for me, without either my consent or prior notice, was wrong. The film celebrated my personal story — showcasing my hometown, including my friends and featuring my family,” the 28-year-old wrote.

The new version replaced Boyega with Chinese actor Liu Haoran riding a bicycle and also hanging out with people and doesn't include a Black person.

"While many brands understandably use a variety of global and local ambassadors, dismissively trading out one’s culture this way is not something I can condone," he continued

"It’s back to back but I assure you this will be dealt with swiftly. I don’t have time for nonsense. We press on and strong. Stay blessed people'," Boyega concluded.

The company issued a public statement on Twitter. It said, "John Boyega is an incredible talent, artist and person and we were proud to have him as part of our Jo Malone London family. We respect John’s decision and we wish him all the best."

Jo Malone also said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “We deeply apologize for what, on our end, was a mistake in the local execution of the John Boyega campaign. John is a tremendous artist with great personal vision and direction. The concept for the film was based on John’s personal experiences and should not have been replicated. While we immediately took action and removed the local version of the campaign, we recognize that this was painful and that offense was caused. We respect John, and support our partners and fans globally. We are taking this misstep very seriously and we are working together as a brand to do better moving forward."

It’s not the first time Boyega has been deleted from a China-based ad. He played a leading role as Finn in 2015′s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” but he and other non-white characters were removed or diminished from a Chinese poster for the blockbuster movie.

Boyega recently told GQ that Black characters have been “pushed to the side” in Disney’s “Star Wars” franchise. In June, the star made an emotional speech on racism when he joined Black Lives Matter protests in London

The Associated Press contributed to this report.