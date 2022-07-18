Joe Concha rips Kamala Harris' 'word salads,' inability to meet goals: 'She's been an abject failure'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha ripped Vice President Kamala Harris over her ongoing slew of "word salads" on "Varney & Co." Monday, telling guest host Ashley Webster that "Team Kamala" deserves a failing grade on its final scoreboard.

VARNEY: ANOTHER BIDEN FAILURE, ANOTHER HARRIS EMBARRASSMENT

JOE CONCHA: I would love to meet those 39% who approve of the job Kamala Harris is doing as vice president. The old Bill Parcells saying, right -- the great Super Bowl coach who took the Giants to two Super Bowls, even took the Jets to one. He used to say that you are what your record says you are. Let's strip away all the noise. How is Kamala Harris's record? How is she performing in our number one responsibility, fixing the U.S. southern border, getting to the root causes of the whole thing. On any objective measure, she's been an abject failure to this point migration's out of control, fentanyl killing young Americans in record numbers.

How about voting rights? She was put in charge of that too. The Democratic Party's attempt to federalize voting laws and take them away from the states. That failed in the Senate as well. We could go on here, but we've got finite time. The final scoreboard for Team Kamala: she has failed in doing the job she was given in terms of oratory. She might be one of the worst, not just in vice presidential history, but in political history, and it doesn't exactly inspire confidence with her Thousand Island word salads that keep happening more and more. Finally, she just doesn't seem to care to do any real preparation before she does whatever limited interviews that she does or gives a speech. It's like she's making it up on the fly.

