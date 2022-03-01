Biden to make SOTU address with administration in 'chaos': Rep. Kat Cammack

Florida Rep. Kat Cammack joined "Mornings with Maria" on Tuesday to discuss what President Biden could incorporate in Tuesday's State of the Union address and argued that his administration has caused chaos at home and abroad.

REP. KAT CAMMACK: I think he has to address Ukraine, but what his entire administration has been about is a chaos here at home and chaos abroad. If you look abroad, you see what is happening and playing out in large part due to the weakness exhibited by Biden. You've got Putin playing chess, Biden's playing checkers and the chessboard has become Eastern Europe here at home. You have inflation, mandates, crime. It has been all about every single thing that they can do to make life harder and people more dependent on government. And so the State of the Union, I don't think he can say in, in all fairness, that things are rock solid here at home. You can't walk down the sidewalk without tripping over one of these crises. You know what? Beat the southern border? I mean, we have the opioid epidemic that took a hundred thousand plus lives last year. He's going to be talking about climate change. And that's what they're going to be focused on COVID and climate change. But we know the number one death of Americans between 18 and 45. It was opioids, not climate change. Not COVID.

