Elon Musk

Jimmy Failla mocks AOC after Elon Musk shuts down her free speech complaint

'Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8,' Musk tweets to Ocasio-Cortez

Elon Musk roasts AOC on Twitter: 'Thank you for your feedback'

"Fox Across America" host Jimmy Failla praised Elon Musk fora "solid burn" when responding to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's complaint about the proposed monthly Twitter fee for "blue-check" accounts. On "Fox & Friends First" Thursday, Failla torched Ocasio-Cortez for claiming the proposed $8 fee is contradictory to Musk's push for free speech.

AOC COMPLAINS HER TWITTER ACCOUNT ‘CONVENIENTLY’ NOT WORKING AFTER TIFF WITH CEO ELON MUSK

JIMMY FAILLA: It's a solid burn. There was a better burn to be made, though. The better burn was, ‘Yo, AOC, you tweeted this from your Tesla.’ She drives a Tesla. Think about that. She's driving around in a white Tesla telling us the guy who owns Tesla is the devil, which is insane. But what's funny and revealing about her tweet is her line was, 'well, this billionaire is telling us free speech costs $8.' And that's actually not the argument. Free speech is still free. She's just too dumb to know the difference between speaking and being a verified speaker. The $8 wasn't to join Twitter. 

close
Elon Musk's Twitter deal stripped liberal journalists of control: Joe Concha

