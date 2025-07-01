Jewish New Yorkers ‘very afraid’ of future in city after Mamdani's primary victory

Concerns over antisemitism continue to grow in New York City, as some residents say they’re beginning to question whether the nation’s largest city is a safe place for them. One social media star says Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the Democratic mayoral primary only escalated those fears in the Jewish community.

"We're very afraid," said Ben Soffer, a social media influencer and entrepreneur. "I've never, ever thought that I would need to leave because I was afraid to be openly Jewish here."

Soffer, who has lived in New York City his entire life, said he considered moving over rising antisemitism in the area. He noted his primary concern now is Zohran Mamdani potentially becoming the city’s next mayor.

Mamdani, a 33-year-old state assemblyman from Queens, is a self-described socialist who beat former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic mayoral primary. Since his election upset, Mamdani has faced pressure to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada," a slogan widely understood to carry anti-Jewish undertones.

The assemblyman has repeatedly sidestepped the issue. Other political leaders, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have noted that Mamdani will need to clarify his stance on the phrase.

"Mamdani and his constituents are turning Zionism into a slur," Soffer said on "Varney & Co." Monday. "It's not a slur to want to be proudly Jewish and to feel that Jews have a right to a homeland."

Mamdani was asked on NBC’s "Meet the Press" whether he condemns the controversial phrase on Sunday. He responded by saying that it’s not language he personally uses, but did not issue a clear condemnation.

"It is language, I understand, there are concerns about," said Mamdani. "What I will do is showcase my vision for the city through my words and my actions."

He went on to argue that the mayor should not have the power to police speech. Soffer says that kind of ambiguity sends a dangerous message amid recent anti-Jewish tensions.

"When it comes to Jews, for whatever reason, people turn a blind eye," he said. "They don't see [hate] the same way, because Jews are seen as these white, rich people. And it's just not true."

Soffer argues that attempts to separate anti-Zionism from antisemitism don’t work, and that both are ultimately hate speech.

"They're hiding behind that antisemitism and anti-Zionism are not the same thing. And they are," he said. "To those people, I say, ‘What are you, nuts?'"

Mamdani’s campaign has gained support among younger, more progressive voters. As the official Democratic nominee, he’ll face Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams this November in the general election, as well as his defeated opponent Andrew Cuomo, who's chosen to remain on the ballot as an independent.