JD Vance says Trump administration eyeing China crackdowns, with stocks in crosshairs

The Trump administration is weighing tough crackdowns on China, including pulling Chinese stocks from U.S. exchanges, Vice President JD Vance told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo.

"I think we need to look at everything," he said in an interview segment that aired during "Mornings with Maria" on Monday.

"We need to look at tariffs. We need to look certainly at some restrictive activities when it comes to their stock exchanges. We need to look at ways of pushing back against intellectual property theft. We need to look at ways maybe of expelling certain Chinese nationals who are using our openness as a society to take advantage of the United States of America."

Vance sat down with Bartiromo for an exclusive "Sunday Morning Futures" interview when tensions with China – especially in light of President Trump's tariffs – came into focus.

While he declined to "make any commitments" on Trump's behalf, he disclosed that Trump is considering everything as a possibility while his administration "fight[s] back against the threat to our country."

The White House announced on Saturday that the Trump administration is implementing a 25% additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% additional tariff on imports from China, in a move intended to hold the three countries "accountable to their promises of halting illegal immigration and stopping poisonous fentanyl and other drugs from flowing into our country."

Neighboring countries Mexico and Canada responded with retaliatory tariffs. However, on Monday, Trump and the president of Mexico agreed to pause tariffs on both sides for one month. Mexico will also send 10,000 troops to the U.S. border. In addition, Trump posted on social media that he spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and "would be speaking to him again at 3:00 P.M."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, argued that unilateral tariff hikes "severely violate" World Trade Organization rules and "cannot solve the U.S.'s problems at home and more importantly, does not benefit either side, still less the world."

"China is one of the world’s toughest countries on counternarcotics both in terms of policy and its implementation. Fentanyl is an issue for the U.S.," the Foreign Ministry claimed in its statement released in English.

The spokesperson claims that China has supported the U.S.'s response to the fentanyl issue, adding that the country became the "first in the world" to "officially schedule fentanyl-related substances as a class" in 2019 at the U.S.'s request and "conducted counternarcotics cooperation with the U.S. side in a broad-based way."

The statement additionally suggested that fentanyl is America's issue to resolve, and additional tariffs could obstruct the "counternarcotics cooperation" with the U.S. in the future.

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.