Jamie Dimon identifies 'most important' focus for Trump team amid global 'tectonic' shifts

As President Donald Trump shows no signs of slowing down his trade agenda, the CEO of American banking giant JPMorgan Chase highlighted what he argued to be the "most important" focus for the Trump administration amid shifting geopolitical "tectonic plates."

"The big picture is the tectonic plates are shifting. We got to get our heads wrapped around that." Jamie Dimon said during an exclusive interview on "Mornings with Maria," airing this coming Monday.

Dimon observed the changing "geopolitics with these terrible wars, terrible proxy terrorist activity around the world, North Korea, the potential proliferation of nuclear weapons over time, which is the greatest threat to mankind" as well as the shifting global economy.

"The most important thing is to maintain those military alliances, spend whatever you got to spend to have the strongest military in the world…keep the Western military alliances together," he urged. "If the world cannot rely on America's military umbrella…they are going to be looking for alternatives – and there's only one other real alternative out there, or getting a nuclear weapon."

Dimon observed that maintaining military and economic alliances is the key to keeping "the world safe and free for democracy."

The Trump administration has focused much of its first months in office on foreign policy issues like wars in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as global trade, namely through aggressive tariff policies.

Although Trump's administration is facing a legal battle over its aggressive tariff policies, the White House remains confident in the president's trade agenda and claimed "three" additional trade deals are allegedly awaiting his signature.

Part of Trump's tariff goal is to help bring parity to what the president has said were decades of foreign nations installing trade barriers on U.S. goods. However, Dimon argued "we did a little bit of too much" beginning with the sweeping Liberation Day tariffs.

"I think the best we can hope for… is to finish – maybe there's 15 important ones – finish them," Dimon told FOX Business anchor Maria Bartiromo.

The financial powerhouse also encouraged the administration to focus on policies that "maintain and expand and grow" U.S. economic alliances, particularly with the goal of helping Europe get "stronger."

Tied with the foreign policy aspect, the administration is also committed to addressing domestic economic growth through the work of the Trump-backed "big, beautiful bill."

The bill is a sweeping multi-trillion-dollar piece of legislation that advances Trump's agenda on taxes, immigration, energy, defense and the national debt. It's sought to make a dent in the federal government's spending trajectory by cutting roughly $1.5 trillion in government spending elsewhere. The U.S. government is over $36 trillion in debt and has spent $1.05 trillion more than it's collected in the 2025 fiscal year, according to the Treasury Department.

The "big, beautiful bill" passed the House of Representatives last week with few Republican defections and is off to the Senate.

Dimon said that making fixes to regulations, immigration, taxes and more would help the US "grow 3% a year and all these problems will disappear."

While noting the rising trajectory of the U.S. debt, Dimon encouraged lawmakers to "get the tax bill done" and then "focus on other things to grow the economy."

