Jackie DeAngelis warns Biden's energy policies explain 'a lot' behind inflation: Don't 'gaslight' Americans

Biden Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen was called out for allegedly "gaslight[ing]" the American people days after dismissing concerns that cumbersome food prices have created "sticker shock" at the grocery store.

"Have you been to the grocery store lately?" Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger asked Yellen during a recent sit-down interview.

After Yellen replied that she goes every week, Schonberger continued, "It’s sticker shock, isn’t it? Just when you look at shipping costs, those have come down, global food commodity prices have also come down, but food prices still remain high. Should the U.S. invest in agriculture to boost the food supply in this country?"

Yellen appeared to reply "no" during the question, then added, "I think largely it reflects cost increases, including labor cost increases that grocery firms have experienced, although there may be some increases in margins."

FOX Business' Jackie DeAngelis reacted, Sunday, pinpointing significant price increases on commonly-purchased goods under the Biden administration, including a 21.8% price increase for chicken, a 20.1% increase for bread and an 18.5% increase for bacon.

"If she's going to say that it's not sticker shock, and it's not for her, then don't sit there and gaslight the American public that is seeing all of this and feeling it, because it really hurts people's budgets, and they don't want to hear you say it's not a problem, or it's not happening," she said while appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

The "Big Money Show" co-host blamed Biden energy policies for the lingering price hikes.

"The one thing she said that was correct is that it's energy prices and labor prices that are driving up the costs here," she told co-host Pete Hegseth.

"Energy policy under the Biden administration would explain a lot of it," she continued, "And that's why the wages have to go up. And that's why we're paying more. Ultimately, if President Trump comes into the White House, and he takes the regulations off the energy industry, and he starts drilling again, that will bring inflation down immediately."

