It's all about the climb: Liz Claman on her newly launched podcast

Whether it's "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus or Famed singer Steve Miller of the Steve Miller Band singing the famed line from “Jet Airliner” back in 1977:

“You know you’ve got to go through hell before you get to heaven.”

These lyrics crystallize the theme of FOX Business anchor Liz Claman’s newly launched podcast, “Everyone Talks to Liz.” Liz helms “The Claman Countdown,” one of the top three shows across all U.S. business networks and, as the highest-rated female business news anchor in America, decided to focus her podcast on the climb vs. the top when it comes to reaching the peak of success.

Each episode of “Everyone Talks to Liz” follows stories of individuals who reached unbelievable pinnacles of success but only after facing incredible odds to get there. Listeners will be inspired by their stories of how they battled failure, drama, trauma, even near-death to reach their dreams of wild success. Through their stories, which involve everyone from top executives to business leaders to entrepreneurs and military veterans, listeners go along for the journey and gain invaluable insight along the way.

Episode 1: “I Forgot to Die” -- From drug addict near death to multimillionaire health food czar, Khalil Rafati’s story is heart-wrenching and thrilling all at the same time.

Episode 2: “Fat Girl Fed Up” -- The once poverty-stricken, obese Lexi Reed describes how she shed 300+ pounds and her demons to reach Instagram superstar and weight loss guru status.

Episode 3: “Laughing Stock” Founder of original social media company TheGlobe.com, Steph Paternot describes how he climbed back from one of the cruelest tricks Wall Street has ever played on a start-up company.

Episode 4: “Battling Back” -- Recounts the horror of the Iraq war through the eyes of Marine Captain James Byler, the Purple Heart recipient who lost both legs but gained a hugely successful career as a Wall Street trader simply through sheer will.

Episode 5: “Twist of Faith” -- Auntie Anne’s Pretzels founder Anne Beiler on becoming the "Accidental CEO" of a wildly successful global chain of hot pretzel stores.

Episode 6: From Refugee to the “Oprah of China” -- Yue-Sai Kan reveals the extraordinary story of how she fought to become China’s most famous television star, author and businesswoman.

And check out the latest episode, “Behind the Camera: The Real Liz and Charlie,” where Liz and Charlie Gasparino give listeners an inside look at how their completely different backgrounds and the journeys they followed led them both to the apex of business journalism.

New episodes, every Wednesday.

