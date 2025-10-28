Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions

Inside the 'lifeblood' of the American economy: US energy’s vital role in everyday life

Diamondback Energy CEO says producers generate more natural gas than pipelines can transport

Maria Bartiromo gives ‘Mornings with Maria’ viewers an inside look at the Permian Basin, where oil and natural gas producers are fueling America’s energy independence and driving a new boom in U.S. innovation, jobs and national strength. video

‘America first’ energy policy sparks a Texas oil revival

Whether it’s the gas in your car, the package on your doorstep, or the electricity fueling the next wave of artificial intelligence, much of the energy driving the American way of life starts thousands of feet beneath West Texas in the Permian Basin.

"Energy is the lifeblood of a modern economy. It's the foundation of the lifestyle that we enjoy," Chevron CEO Mike Wirth told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo in an exclusive interview.

Bartiromo spent two days in Midland, Texas — the heart of U.S. energy production — gathering insights from industry leaders like Wirth to explore fracking and the technology monitoring the oil-producing region that’s fueling a vision of American energy independence.

GOOGLE TEAMS UP WITH ENERGY GIANT TO REVIVE A LONG-SHUTTERED NUCLEAR PLANT

Natural gas burns at a plant on the Permian Basin in Garden City, Texas

Flared natural gas is burned off at Apache Corporation's operations at the Deadwood natural gas plant in the Permian Basin on February 5, 2015, in Garden City, Texas. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Wirth said fossil fuels go far beyond powering gas and diesel engines — they’re essential to producing plastics and other everyday goods.

"It goes into pharmaceuticals, medicines, clothing and everyday goods. It enables mechanized agriculture," he added.

OIL EXECUTIVES PREDICT 2026 PRICE 'LOW POINT' AS PERMIAN BASIN RAMPS UP PRODUCTION CAPACITY

A photo of an oil pipeline

This photo, taken at an undisclosed location on an undisclosed date, shows an oil pipeline. (iStock / iStock)

But even as the region produces record amounts of oil and gas, a new challenge is emerging — abundance without infrastructure.

Diamondback Energy CEO Kaes Van’t Hof told Bartiromo producers are generating more natural gas than they can move, forcing some to sell at a loss.

"In the Permian, we almost produce gas by accident. We produce six million barrels of oil a day. We produce almost 30 BCF [billion cubic feet] a day of gas, which is about a quarter of the U.S. production," he said.

CHEVRON CEO APPLAUDS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S ENERGY POLICY SHIFT DURING PERMIAN BASIN TOUR

Maria Bartiromo gives ‘Mornings with Maria’ viewers an inside look at the Permian Basin — the beating heart of America’s oil and gas revival — as President Donald Trump’s policies drive a powerful new era of U.S. energy independence. video

Inside the massive comeback of the Permian Basin

"Our problem here is that we can't build pipelines fast enough to get the gas out of the basin to the demand market," he said.

Even with those constraints, Chevron Shale and Tight Vice President Kim McHugh said the Permian Basin remains one of the fastest-growing regions for oil and gas production worldwide — and is expected to stay a key driver of U.S. output as technology and efficiency continue to expand capacity.

