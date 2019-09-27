Honda partners with Reddit for retro racing video game

Automaker Honda is partnering with the website Reddit to launch a retro-style racing game on the social media platform.

Continue Reading Below

“Honda Circuit” debuted Friday on Reddit. The release was timed to coincide with Honda’s visit to TwitchCon, the convention for video game streamers who use Amazon’s Twitch and their fans. The event runs Friday through Sunday.

The game, which was developed with Mod Op, can be accessed through promoted posts on Reddit. In a news release, the companies said “Honda Circuit” will be targeted at Reddit’s “highly engaged audience of gamers.”

Honda and Reddit are debuting a Reddit-exclusive racing game today, which marks the first time Reddit has partnered with an automaker to launch a game in the Reddit platform. (Credit: Honda/Reddit)

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Honda through the launch of this game,” Joe Leavitt, Reddit’s Los Angeles director of brand partnerships said in the release. “It’s always exciting to see our partners bring value to Reddit communities with fun and engaging ad experiences.”

Players can pick from three different Honda Civic race models, including the Civic Type R, Civic Hatchback and Civic Sedan. There are four tracks, and a new one will debut each week as the game runs through October.

Advertisement

While the game is nostalgic in style, it also takes advantage of being on social media. It features a 10-position leaderboard that will be refreshed with each new track release.

The e-sports group Team Liquid will also be streaming “Honda Circuit” on Twitch once a week while the game is live.

Phil Hruska, manager of media strategy at American Honda, said the company is excited for gaming fans to try out “Honda Circuit.”

“It’s important for Honda to connect with the online gaming community on a more genuine, deeper level, and ‘Honda Circuit’ is a super unique way to immerse fans into our world, behind the wheel of a Honda Civic – a millennial and Gen Z favorite,” Hruska said.

A new "Honda Circuit" track will debut each week in October. (Credit: Honda/Reddit)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS