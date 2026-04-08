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Hollywood titan believes AI is a 'revolutionary moment' reshaping industries

The DreamWorks SKG co-founder describes 'incredible exuberance' and a new generation of builders entering the AI space

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DreamWorks SKG co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and WndrCo general partner Justin Wexler join ‘The Claman Countdown’ to discuss the AI revolution, rising cybersecurity risks and the surge of young innovators reshaping Silicon Valley. video

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Artificial intelligence is moving beyond incremental change and into something far more groundbreaking, DreamWorks SKG co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg told FOX Business on Wednesday.

Katzenberg joined anchor Liz Claman on "The Claman Countdown" to discuss the acceleration of AI innovation and what it means for industries ranging from cybersecurity to entertainment. He said AI marks a fundamental turning point in how technology reshapes business and creativity.

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Katzenberg pointed to a surge of activity across Silicon Valley, where startups and major companies alike are racing to harness the technology’s capabilities, describing an environment fueled by both optimism and urgency.

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Jeffery Katzenberg discusses AI

Jeffery Katzenberg discusses the rapid acceleration of AI innovation and what it means for industries. (Gilbert Flores/Variety; mikkelwilliam/Getty / Getty Images)

"Today there is still this incredible exuberance around all things AI. There is no question we're not in an evolutionary moment, we're in a revolutionary moment," he said.

Katzenberg said the pace of development is being driven in part by a new generation of builders entering the space earlier than ever, alongside tools that are lowering barriers to entry.

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"The level of excitement right now about the impossible suddenly being possible is tangible, it's real," he added.

While the technology is advancing quickly, Katzenberg suggested its long-term impact will depend on how businesses and creators adapt to the shift underway. 

Still, those reluctant to adapt should not fear AI — when asked whether animators in Hollywood should fear for their jobs, Katzenberg dismissed those worries.

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"As much as I appreciate the innovation that's going on, in my opinion, I still think the human touch is absolutely essential to great storytelling," he said. "The analogy I would make is there's a difference between prose and poetry, and I think when you see these sort of inputs and outputs that are coming, they're sort of a common baseline in it, but they're missing the poetry that comes with real creativity."

"Now, these tools are actually phenomenal," Katzenberg continued. "And I think there needs to be more openness to embracing them, as there was for me when we went from hand-drawn animation to computer animation, right?"