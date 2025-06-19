Gordon Chang sounds alarm on suspicious Chinese cargo flights reported near Iranian airspace

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang is doubling down on his warning over the alliance between China and Iran, after new reports of Chinese cargo flights nearing Iranian airspace.

"We know this isn't good, because those planes are turning off their transponders as they approach Iranian airspace. China is sending something it doesn't want the world to know," Chang said on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday.

"It could be ammunition, could be drones, pretty unlikely about that," he detailed, "but it also could be nuclear weapons. We just don't know."

Chang reacted to a recent report, which claims at least five separate flights departing from China in three days flew west into Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan before falling off the radar as they neared Iran.

TRUMP'S TOP TECH EXPERT WARNS U.S. CAN'T GET COMPLACENT IN A.I. COMPETITION WITH CHINA

The Boeing 747 freighters reportedly indicated a final destination of Luxembourg, but the aircraft never appeared near European skies.

Iran and China regularly work together as strategic allies on the global stage, Chang noted, while arguing that Israel’s recent attacks on Iran have ended China’s status in the Middle East.

"Israel targeting Iran, which is China's proxy – the Iranians don't think they're a proxy of anyone, but the Chinese think Iran is a proxy. And China's been fully supporting Iran's attack on Israel. So right now, China's policies in the Middle East are just in tatters," the policy expert explained.

The Telegraph originally reported that unless independent investigations are carried out, it may never be revealed what was on those Chinese cargo flights.

The outlet also notes that, in later flights, some of the aircraft appeared to takeoff along the Iranian border before heading towards Luxembourg, according to public flight data.

Last week, Chang sounded alarms over the China-Iran relationship and its ability to inflict potential harm against the U.S.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"This is a point where China is suffering a terrible loss in the Middle East," he previously said on "Varney & Co." "It is not going to take that lying down, and it's probably going to get Iran or some other party to strike us."

"There's a lot of evidence that Xi Jinping has lost control of the Chinese military, and he's in increasing trouble with civilians at the top of the party," Chang pointed out.

"So this right now is anyone's guess as to how the Chinese would view it, but nothing is off the table."