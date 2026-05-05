Gen Jack Keane warns return to combat ‘inevitable’ after Iran ceasefire violations

The prospect of renewed conflict in the Middle East is intensifying as tensions escalate in the Strait of Hormuz, with military leaders warning that a return to sustained combat operations may be unavoidable following reported ceasefire violations by Iran.

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Fox News senior strategic analyst, retired Gen. Jack Keane, joined FOX Business' Cheryl Casone on "Mornings with Maria" to discuss the growing risks of escalation, as U.S. forces work to maintain open shipping lanes and protect commercial vessels in one of the world's most critical energy passageways.

Keane pointed to recent Iranian actions, including reported attacks on U.S. and allied assets, as a turning point that could push the situation back into active conflict. Those developments come as the U.S. continues a large-scale operation to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

"There are two things that will likely force us to go back into combat operations... Fire on U.S. warships, that has happened, and also fire on our allies and partners in the region... That has happened as well," Keane said.

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The retired general emphasized that the current U.S. posture remains defensive, focused on ensuring safe passage for vessels while countering incoming threats ranging from drones to fast boats. At the same time, he underscored that Iran, not the U.S., initiated the latest round of hostilities.

"It is Iran who broke the ceasefire by firing at the ships... firing at U.S. warships... they violated the ceasefire, and we're completely justified in responding to that," Keane said.

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Looking ahead, Keane warned that broader military engagement could soon follow.

"It's inevitable that we're going to return to combat operations here," he said.