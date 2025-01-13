Frank Stallone fears California's middle, lower classes 'are finished, lost everything' in wildfires

While California’s top politicians continue to defend their handling of the destructive and fatal Los Angeles-area wildfires, one longtime resident, singer and actor is spotlighting leaders’ "blame game" and the victims who have lost the most.

"We have, honestly, the worst governor definitely in the history of California, probably in the whole United States. And we have an inept mayor, and we just have ineptness everywhere," Frank Stallone said on "FOX Business Live" Monday.

"Of course, we can't control the winds and stuff, but I believe there's a lot of arson. I think it's environmental terrorism going on," he continued.

"Just because it happens to the rich elite, it's this front page news. If it was just Altadena and not the Palisades or Hollywood, you would hear a little bit about it. And that's what's tragic about the whole thing. These poor people are finished."

As of early Monday, there were three active fires in the Los Angeles area with the death toll rising to 24. The powerful Santa Ana winds are also expected to return this week, which could fuel the growth of the fires.

Gov. Gavin Newsom made two media appearances over the weekend and claimed the state’s water reservoirs in Southern California are "completely full," and deflected any blame saying: "Let’s just get the facts and let’s get ‘em out quickly… Let’s stop the finger pointing. Let’s just assess the truth. I’m not interested in who’s to blame. I wanna know what happened."

Stallone further criticized Newsom for wanting to "Trump-proof" the state, when leaders should be more focused on fireproofing the Golden State.

"Trump was saying four years ago that we had to clean that brush," he pointed out. "But I mean, again, everyone is like passing the buck. And all these people, probably 94% of them, vilified me because I've been coming on Fox. I've been going [online] for four years stating my case. It's probably wrecked my career, whatever's left of it."

"But now everyone is like rah, rah! But they were all left-wing blues that voted these people in office. And now that their homes burnt down, forget the poor people now in Altadena, they don't have anything… They probably don't have insurance. They probably don't have a lot of money, so they're wiped out."

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell told "America’s Newsroom" Monday that more than 24,000 people have registered for wildfire assistance programs, and officials estimate more than 10,000 homes and buildings have been lost.

Fox News’ Hanna Panreck and staff contributed to this report.