FOX News re-signs FBN anchor Maria Bartiromo to a new multi-year deal

FOX News announced on Wednesday that it has re-signed Fox Business Network anchor and Global Markets Editor Maria Bartiromo to a new multi-year deal.

"Maria Bartiromo has been a pioneer in business journalism for 30 years. As the first journalist to report live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, she has been a change agent throughout her entire career," FOX News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a press release.

"Her exceptional insights and incredible work ethic have been of tremendous value to FOX Business and FOX News and we’re thrilled to have her continue anchoring each of her stellar programs for many more years to come.”

Bartiromo joined Fox News in 2014 and currently serves as the anchor of FBN’s "Mornings with Maria" (weekdays, 6-9 AM/ET) and "Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street" (Fridays, 9-9:30 PM/ET), as well as FNC’s "Sunday Morning Futures" (Sundays, 10-11 AM/ET).

"FOX News and FOX Business have afforded me the opportunity to grow as a journalist and stretch myself in ways I’ve never imagined," Bartiromo said in the announcement. "I am so grateful for the opportunity and look forward to many more incredible years ahead.”

During her tenure at FOX, Bartiromo has enjoyed stellar ratings success. Her pre-market show, "Mornings with Maria," scored its first yearly win over CNBC's "Squawk Box" in total viewers last year. Her weekend morning show, "Sunday Morning Futures" -- which airs on Fox News Channel, is also regularly among the most-watched Sunday shows in cable news.

Bartiromo has won a number of awards and broken many milestones throughout her career, including being the first woman to report live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as well as being the first female journalist inducted into the Cable News Hall of Fame.

She has also co-moderated two Republican presidential primary debates and has scored exclusive interviews with CEOs of top companies like JPMorgan Chase, IBM, and Microsoft, and has sat down with Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.