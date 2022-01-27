FOX News International to expand distribution on Roku, allowing more fans abroad to stream network’s content

More and more Fox News fans from across the globe can now access the network’s content through FOX News International.

FOX News Media’s international streaming service will expand its distribution on Roku, a premier TV streaming platform, starting January 31, the company announced on Thursday.

With the expansion, FOX News International’s direct-to-consumer platform will see increased reach across Chile, Costa Rica, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Panama and the United Kingdom. The service allows live streaming of Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and a catalog of 20 on-demand programs featuring the network’s biggest stars.

FOX News International is now available in 37 countries and delivers thousands of hours of FOX News Media content to Mexico and throughout Europe, South America and Asia. The fourth quarter of 2021 was the service’s highest-performing quarter in the history, seeing double-digit growth across all engagement metrics compared to the prior quarter.

FOX News International is currently available through mobile and OTT devices, including iPhone, Android, Apple TV and Android TV and Amazon Fire TV, in addition to Roku, for $6.99 per month. The service can help Americans who are traveling abroad stay informed, allows Fox News fans from other nations to access the channel, and offers an opportunity for consumers across the globe to turn to America’s No. 1 cable news offering for information and analysis.

Last week, Fox News finished as the most-watched network on basic cable, marking 23 straight weeks of outdrawing CNN and MSNBC combined among total viewers in the process. Fox News averaged 1.5 million viewers while no other network passed the one-million-viewer benchmark.

Fox News also dominated during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., averaging 2.4 million viewers while No. 2 ESPN failed to crack two million average viewers.

FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.