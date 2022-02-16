Fox News International announces debut of streaming services in Africa

FOX News Media is set to debut in Africa after announcing plans to expand its FOX News International global video streaming services to several nations across the continent, according to a Wednesday press release .

The expansion, which is set to take place on Feb. 17, will introduce FOX News and FOX Business live streams and a library of on-demand programs to Egypt, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria and Zambia.

FOX News International’s successful streaming service launched in August 2020 and experienced its highest growth percentage in the fourth quarter of 2021 with double-digit increases across all engagement metrics, according to the press release.

The streaming service also expanded its distribution on Jan. 31 to include Roku, a TV streaming service, and increased international coverage to multiple nations across Europe and the Americas, including Panama, Mexico, Chile, Costa Rica, Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

FOX News International also provides Americans on-the-go access to live streams of their favorite FOX News and FOX Business programs so they can stay informed on all the important foreign and domestic issues as they travel abroad.

FOX News International’s global streaming services currently deliver quality online media content to 37 nations across Europe, Asia and the Americas and are available through iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV at $6.99 per month.

The service's expansion into Africa will increase FOX News Media's international reach to 44 countries and allow more fans around the globe to access their favorite live and on-demand FOX News Media programs at their fingertips.

FOX News has remained America’s most-watched cable news outlet for over 20 years while FOX Business reigns near the top of all business channels on cable television, and FOX News International streaming brings successful programming from both networks onto screens and into homes for people to enjoy across the globe.

FOX News Media continually reaches over 200 million viewers each month and will expand access to a novel audience with its international streaming expansion into seven African nations.