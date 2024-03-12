Fox Nation expands distribution to DISH Network, SLING TV

Fox Nation has expanded distribution to DISH TV and SLING TV, allowing more Americans to access nearly 10,000 hours of content designed to complement Fox News Channel.

"We’re thrilled to partner with DISH and SLING to make our on-demand content more readily available to viewers who crave Fox Nation," Fox Nation president Lauren Petterson said.

Starting in mid-March, DISH customers will be able to add Fox News Media’s subscription-based streaming service for $5.99 per month. Customers can purchase Fox Nation through the MyDISH app, online at mydish.com/foxnation or by calling 1-800-333-DISH (3474).

Once subscribed, DISH customers can access FOX Nation via channel 296 in the guide, the On Demand menu or the DISH Anywhere app.

Fox Nation, a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the Fox News Channel experience, will also be available to stream on SLING for $5.99 per month to all of its users on SLING TV and on Sling Freestream, beginning later this month.

Fox Nation is home to programming including exclusive series such as "Yellowstone: One-Fifty" hosted by Kevin Costner, "The History of the World in Six Glasses" hosted by Dan Aykroyd, "Liberty or Death: The Boston Tea Party" with Rob Lowe, "Top Combat Pilot" with Dennis Quaid, and many others.

Fox Nation is also the home of programs such as "COPS" and "Crime Cam 24/7" with Sticks Larkin, as well as documentaries including "The Fall of the House of Murdaugh," "Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax" and "The Dahmer Family Tapes."

Fox Nation features nearly 10,000 hours of content with new titles being added regularly, and was recently named by Morning Consult as one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands of 2023 among Gen Z adults.

The service is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, Fubo, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.

