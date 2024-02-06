Expand / Collapse search
Fox Corporation partnering with Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery for new sports streaming service

NFL, NBA, NHL, NASCAR are among the sports that will be available on the platform

fox sign

FOX sign outside New York City office.  (Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Fox Corporation announced it is partnering with fellow media titans Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery for a new joint sports streaming platform

The unnamed platform will streamline sports content that airs on the networks owned by the three companies including ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, and truTV. 

"We’re pumped to bring the FOX Sports portfolio to this new and exciting platform," Fox Corporation Executive Chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a press release. "We believe the service will provide passionate fans outside of the traditional bundle an array of amazing sports content all in one place." 

Holiday Bowl Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Chase Cota (23) celebrates a touchdown during the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl football game between the Oregon Ducks and the North Carolina Tar Heels on December 28, 2022, at Petco Park in San Diego, CA.  ((Photo by Justin Fine/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The offerings are set to include NFL, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, college sports, UFC, PGA, FIFA World Cup among other sporting events.

There will be a standalone app for the new service. Subscribers to ESPN+, Hulu and Max also have access to the service. 

Fox Corporation, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery will each own one-third of the joint venture. 

The bundle-like service will streamline sports content from Fox Corporation, which owns the FOX broadcasting network and FOX Sports, Disney, which owns ABC and ESPN, and Warner Bros. Discovery, which has networks like TBS and TNT under its umbrella. 