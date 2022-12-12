FOX Business to launch two new shows ‘tailored to key financial issues’ impacting Americans

FOX Business Network will launch two new programs in January that are designed to help Americans deal with critical financial issues, FBN President Lauren Petterson announced on Monday.

"FOX Business has become the channel America turns to for their business news and we’re excited to debut new programming tailored to key financial issues impacting homes across the county," Petterson said.

Bloomberg Television’s Taylor Riggs will join FOX Business and co-host "The Big Money Show" alongside Brian Brenberg and Jackie DeAngelis each weekday at 1 p.m. ET. The new ensemble program will offer breaking financial news and analysis as Brenberg, DeAngelis and Riggs bring a unique blend of knowledge on economics, markets, and policy.

Dagen McDowell and Sean Duffy will co-host "The Bottom Line" each weekday at 6 p.m. ET. The show is intended to round out the business day programming by examining polarizing issues across the business and political worlds.

"We are also thrilled to welcome Taylor Riggs to the FOX Business family, who, along with Brian, Jackie, Dagen and Sean, will add a new dimension to our formidable programming lineup," Petterson said.

As part of the revamped schedule, "The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald" will move to 5 p.m. ET and "Cavuto Coast to Coast" will continue to air at noon ET.

"The Big Money Show" will allow Brenberg to share his perspective on why free markets are always the solution, while DeAngelis’s proficiency in energy and commodities will help guide viewers through the current economic hardships. Riggs, who has a background in breaking market news, can unpack complicated issues and help viewers make the sound financial decision with the most up-to-date information available.

"The Bottom Line" will pair McDowell, an original FBN personality who joined the network when it launched in 2007 and has been a fan favorite for over a decade, with Duffy, a former five-term Wisconsin congressman. Duffy’s time in public office largely focused on budgets, taxes and regulations, giving him unique perspective of dealmaking within Washington.

"The Big Money Show" and "The Bottom Line" will debut on January 23.