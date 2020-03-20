FOX Business staffer tests positive for coronavirus

A FOX Business employee has tested positive for coronavirus, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace told staff in an email on Friday.

“We wanted to inform you that we just learned less than an hour ago that one of our FOX Business colleagues on the 20th floor tested positive for COVID-19. Friday, March 13th was the last day this employee was working in the office,” Scott and Wallace said, referring to the company’s New York City headquarters.

The disclosure was also delivered at the top of FOX Business' Lou Dobbs Tonight.

All staffers who had direct contact with the employee were instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days. A deep cleaning of all the areas where the employee worked was also ordered in addition to ongoing efforts to keep the entire building aggressively sanitized and disinfected.

“We are fully supporting the employee and wishing them a speedy recovery. As we have said from day one of this crisis, the health and safety of our employees and their families is our number one concern,” Scott and Wallace wrote.

The coronavirus outbreak has affected several media outlets, including CNN owned by AT&T, Vox, and The New York Times.

Comcast's NBC News announced Friday that a veteran employee died after testing positive for the disease.

