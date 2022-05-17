Fox Business Network's 'Kudlow' tops business news programs for fourth straight week

Fox Business Network’s "Kudlow" was the most-watched business news program for the fourth straight week, as Americans seek financial news and analysis with a possible recession looming.

ELON MUSK BEING TARGETED BY THE LIBERAL MOB WILL END THE SAME WAY IT DID WITH JOE ROGAN: CONCHA

Inflation, the war in Ukraine, COVID-19 and other factors have put financial news at the forefront in recent months. FBN has outdrawn CNBC among total viewers four of the past six weeks in the business day category of Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. ET.

"Kudlow," which averaged 285,000 viewers from May 9-13, has now topped CNBC for 18 of the past 19 weeks and Fox Business Network recently finished April with more business day viewers than CNBC for the first month since January 2020.

April was also the second consecutive month that FBN’s "Varney & Co." topped CNBC’s timeslot competition of "Squawk on the Street" and TechCheck." With an April victory, "Kudlow" has beaten CNBC’s "Closing Bell" for seven straight months as Larry Kudlow’s program finished as the most-watched business program for back-to-back months with a third victory in May on the horizon.

BUFFALO SHOOTING: MSNBC, ABC, ROLLING STONE, OTHERS ‘EXPLOITING PAIN,’ USING TRAGEDY TO TRASH OPPONENTS

The first quarter of 2022 saw "Varney & Co." outdraw CNBC’s "TechCheck," giving Stuart Varney his first 11 a.m. hour victory over CNBC since the fourth quarter of 2020. The first quarter saw "Kudlow" finish as the No. 1 business program among total viewers for an entire quarter for the first time ever.

Fox Business has now delivered the most-watched business telecast for 19 of the past 21 days.

Goldman Sachs Senior Chairman Lloyd Blankfein recently told CBS’s "Face the Nation" the risk of the U.S. falling into a recession is ‘very, very high’ and warned the federal government and Federal Reserve has pumped too much money into the economy.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"It’s certainly a very, very high risk factor," Blankfein said when asked by host Margaret Brennan if he thinks the U.S. is "headed towards recession".

"It’s definitely a risk. If I were running a big company, I would be very prepared for it. If I were a consumer, I'd be prepared for it," Blankfein continued, adding that a recession is "not baked in the cake."

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.

Fox Business’ Joe Silverstein contributed to this report.