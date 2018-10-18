FOX Business Network cancels participation in Saudi Conference

The FOX Business Network announced on Thursday that it will no longer participate in the Future Investment Initiative conference, an event held in Saudi Arabia.

“FOX Business Network has canceled its sponsorship and participation in the Future Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia. We continue to seek an interview with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman,” FBN said in a statement.

New organizations and the leaders of several large corporations such as JPMorgan Chase and Mastercard have pulled out of the investment summit amid questions over the disappearance and presumed death of writer Jamal Khashoggi.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also said he will not attend the Saudi conference, saying he, President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the decision in a meeting Thursday. He disclosed his decision in a tweet.

Last year, FOX Business was among the few to sitdown with the Crown Prince who is pushing economic and social progression in the Kingdom. The country is also building a new futuristic city called NEOM.