Treasury Secretary Mnuchin drops out of Saudi Arabia summit

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin drops out of Saudi Arabia summit

US needs Saudi Arabia to help maintain stability in Middle East?

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) on U.S. tensions with Saudi Arabia and efforts to improve border security on the U.S. border with Mexico.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday he will not attend a high-profile investor conference in Saudi Arabia, the latest fallout from the disappearance and presumed death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Mnuchin had planned to attend the Future Investment Initiative summit in Riyadh, set for Oct. 23-25. But Khashoggi, a powerful critic of Saudi Arabia’s monarchy, disappeared after entering the kingdom’s consulate in Turkey. Widely held worries that Khashoggi was murdered in the consulate has led numerous global government and corporate leaders, including leaders from Google, the World Bank and Uber, to cancel plans to attend the summit.

U.S. stocks, which were trading lower before the news, saw some additional pressure.

Earlier this week President Trump publicly expressed concern about the journalist’s fate.

Trump said Tuesday that it is imperative that what happened to Khashoggi be revealed.

“Turkey and Saudi Arabia are looking at it very strongly and it depends if the king or crown prince knew about it, in my opinion. Number one, what happened? But, whether or not they knew about it. If they knew about it, that would be bad,” Trump said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Trish Regan Primetime.”

Mnuchin’s announcement that he was canceling his trip to the summit came shortly after  Secretary of State Mike Pompeo briefed Trump on the results of his fact-finding trip to Turkey and Saudi Arabia, where he traveled to learn about Khashoggi's fate.

Fox Business Network is a sponsor of the Saudi summit and the network's participation is currently under review. 21st  Century Fox is the parent of FOX Business.