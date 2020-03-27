FOX Business and Trish Regan part ways

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business is parting ways with "Trish Regan Primetime" host Trish Regan, the network announced on Friday.

“FOX Business has parted ways with Trish Regan - we thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors," the network said in a statement.

The network added, "We will continue our reduced live primetime schedule for the foreseeable future in an effort to allocate staff resources to continuous breaking news coverage on the Coronavirus crisis."

“I have enjoyed my time at FOX and now intend to focus on my family during these troubled times," Regan said. "I am grateful to my incredible team at FOX Business and for the many opportunities, the network has provided me. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.

Regan joined FOX Business Network in 2015. She launched her weeknight program "Trish Regan Primetime" on FOX Business in 2018.

