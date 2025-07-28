FOX Business to air Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis' new series, 'The Fixer,' in primetime

FOX Business Network will begin airing Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis' new series, "The Fixer," in primetime on July 29 at 8 PM ET.

The series will debut its first episode on Tuesday and will air weekly through September. Viewers can also stream "The Fixer" on Fox Nation, Fox News' streaming service.

"I’m proud to be a part of the FOX Business family where investors, business leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs turn for real time market data and a no-nonsense approach to all things money," Lemonis said in a statement regarding the announcement.

"The Fixer" follows Lemonis as he works with small business owners across the country, spanning from gourmet popcorn to car accessories. In the show, Lemonis helps owners overcome obstacles and turnaround operations to achieve success.

The first episode of "The Fixer" features the owners of a fitness studio who are stuck on day-to-day tasks that could hurt their dream of franchising.

The subsequent seven episodes comprising the eight-episode series will air weekly on FBN as an encore to FOX Entertainment.

Lemonis previously hosted a CNBC show, "The Profit," which featured the Camping World CEO as he helped turn around struggling businesses. The program ran for eight seasons and spawned the "Streets of Dreams" series, which focused on the financial workings of key industries.

The business leader spoke to FOX Business about his new show earlier this month.

"'The Fixer' is similar to my previous show, The Profit, where I go into businesses, and I'm really just trying to help them find their way. And I use my own money and my own time to try to put them on the path. Now, the chances of success, they're still tough because a small business struggles to survive in a lot of cases. But if they work hard, they show up early, they stay late, they do the things they're supposed to, and they give the American grind, that's what makes the American dream. And that's missing today for a lot," he said during the July 17 FBN interview.

Lemonis made headlines earlier this year after he defied a city's threat of legal action over the store's signature, massive, 40 feet by 80 feet American flag that waves outside the dealership.

The Camping World CEO responded to a request from the city of Sevierville, Tennessee, to remove a 100-foot flagpole on its property "in violation of the Municipal Zoning Ordinance," according to a letter from the city that Lemonis posted to X.

"[T]he flag and flag pole aren’t coming down," Lemonis wrote on X, along with a copy of the city's letter. "It’s currently our standard flag pole of 130 [feet] and flag is 40x80. We are excited to continue to send all the new tax revenue from the 20 million dollar facility we built in your town on former farmland."