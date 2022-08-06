Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responds to China's draconian COVID policies: 'End the CCP'

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responded to a news segment on the Chinese government's current approach to COVID-19 policies with a simple message.

After Dorsey saw a report highlighting the strict COVID-19 policies the Chinese government has in place, over two and a half years since the pandemic began, he offered a solution: "End the CCP."

The report stated that COVID-19 testing in China is strict and constant, adding that a public health-oriented phone application dictates where someone can go.

According to the report, a green code is needed whenever entering public areas, and a red code means that the individual has to go into quarantine.

MARS WRIGLEY APOLOGIZES TO CHINA OVER SNICKERS AD THAT CALLED TAIWAN A COUNTRY

COVID-19 testing is mandatory for Beijing's population, which is over 20 million people, according to the report.

Elsewhere in China, such as Shanghai, the city ended a two-month lockdown on June 1.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

During the Shanghai lockdown, residents of the city struggled to get necessities such as food. China has a "zero COVID" approach to the pandemic, meaning that a slight uptick in cases in a city could lead to widespread lockdowns.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom and Reuters contributed to this report.