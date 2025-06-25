Former NY governor Cuomo concedes in Democratic primary but doesn't rule out November run

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo might have conceded in Tuesday night's New York City Democratic primary, but he may not be out of the race just yet.

"I spoke with the former governor, and he told me he is not ruling out running again in November," Maria Bartiromo, host of "Mornings with Maria," said during her show's open on Wednesday.

While the Associated Press had yet to project a winner early Wednesday morning, Cuomo saw the writing on the wall, telling supporters at an election night gathering that Zohran Mamdani "won."

"Mamdani, who once said he would have Benjamin Netanyahu arrested if he came to New York," Bartiromo further reacted, "and who has long pushed for defunding the police, will be the Democrat candidate in November in the mayor's election."

The 33-year-old state assembly member from Queens, who is originally from Uganda, topped the former three-term governor and nine other candidates in a crowded primary field in an election that was determined by ranked-choice voting. He will be considered the frontrunner in November's general election in the heavily blue city.

"Tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani's night, and he put together a great campaign," Cuomo said Tuesday in front of supporters. "He touched young people and inspired them and moved them and got them to come out and vote. He really ran a highly impactful campaign. I called him. I congratulated him. I applaud him sincerely for his effort."

"Over an hour ago, I spoke with Andrew Cuomo about the need to bring this city… together, as he called me to concede the race," Mamdani said during his post-primary speech. "Together, we have shown the power of the politics of the future. One of partnership and sincerity."

Mamdani now advances to November's general election, where he'll face Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the volunteer crime-fighting patrols known as the Guardian Angels. Sliwa, for a second straight election cycle, is the Republican nominee for mayor.

Also on the ballot in November is incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, a moderate Democrat elected in 2021, who is running for reelection as an independent. Adams earlier this year dropped his Democratic primary bid as his approval ratings sank to historic lows.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Deidre Heavey contributed to this report.