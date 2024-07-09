Former Democratic presidential candidate calls out 'mistake' in Biden's letter to fellow Democrats

A familiar face of America’s past political landscape has criticized Joe Biden’s letter to his party and finds it more "harmful" than helpful for the 46th president.

"I read that letter," former Nebraska senator, governor and 1992 Democratic presidential candidate Bob Kerrey said on "The Claman Countdown" Monday.

"If I was a Democratic member of Congress, I'd call the White House and say, ‘You made a mistake. You don't send this letter out to us,’" he continued. "If I question [whether] you can defeat Donald Trump, I'm bad for democracy? It's blatantly untrue, it's self-serving and not helpful."

On Monday morning, President Biden urged his colleagues to stop questioning whether he should end his re-election bid and "move forward as a unified party" in order to defeat former President Donald Trump in their 2024 election rematch.

Biden also reiterated that he's "firmly committed to staying in this race" and argued that any further questioning of his candidacy "only helps Trump and hurts us."

The president’s fitness for office has come into question following his rough debate performance a week and a half ago in his first face-to-face showdown with Trump.

Biden’s halting delivery and stumbling answers at the showdown in Atlanta sparked widespread panic in the Democratic Party and a rising tide of public and private calls from within his own party for him to step aside as its 2024 standard-bearer, before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.

"It sounds to me like he's decided to stay in no matter what happens, and we'll find out," Kerrey reacted. "He said well, you can challenge me in Chicago. Well, there's no challenger in Chicago. He's got the delegates all lined up to become the nominee of the Democratic Party."

"And again, it kind of puts him in a position that I don't think he wants to be in. He's told people he's got to run," he added, "[so] go campaign, tell people what you're going to do instead of getting angry that people are telling you that you shouldn't run, questioning their patriotism when they do."

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Patrick Ward contributed to this report.