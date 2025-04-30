Expand / Collapse search
Mornings with Maria
Published

Ford CEO goes under the hood of massive Kentucky plant, says it’s what Trump is 'trying' to do

Jim Farley said one sprawling Kentucky truck plant showcases President Trump's vision for the US auto industry

Ford CEO Jim Farley on his company's commitment to American manufacturing, reaction to President Donald Trump's auto tariff relief and Ford's Louisville, Kentucky plant setting an example of Trump's vision for the US auto industry. video

Ford CEO Jim Farley reacts after Trump softens tariff blow for automakers: 'Right thing to do'

Ford CEO Jim Farley got under the hood of the automaker's commitment to American manufacturing Tuesday on FOX Business, telling "Mornings with Maria" host Maria Bartiromo that one sprawling Kentucky truck plant showcases President Trump's vision for the U.S. auto industry.

"This is one of the biggest, most profitable plants in the world. [It's] certainly our most important – it makes the Super Duty, the new Expedition and Navigator, [which are all] super popular vehicles…" Farley said, speaking live from the plant.

Rooted in Louisville, Kentucky, the plant houses over 9,000 employees, providing what Farley coined "good" but "hard" jobs – leaving workers to face temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer.

TRUMP TO REDUCE IMPACT OF AUTO TARIFFS AS INDUSTRY MAKES EFFORT TO RETURN MANUFACTURING BACK TO US: ‘MAJOR VICTORY'

Ford sign

Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley voiced his company's commitment to U.S. domestic production. (Ying Tang/NurPhoto / Getty Images)

If the public were to walk around the plant, he said, they would meet 9,000 people whose kids are going through college, people who are there for their own livelihoods, benefiting from domestic manufacturing.

"This is the example of what the president is trying to do…" he told Bartiromo, referencing the president's push to bring jobs back to U.S. soil.

CAR DEALERS MOVE TO COMBAT IMPACT OF TRUMP AUTO TARIFFS WITH AI TOOLS

Assembly plant

The 2018 Ford Expedition SUV goes through the assembly line at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant October 27, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky.  (Bill Pugliano / Getty Images)

"This is what Ford has always believed in. We never left [America], and this is what the President is trying to do to our country, to make these kind of plants, like 10 or 20 more of these across our country, and it will really change our industry."

Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to soften the tariff blow for U.S. automakers, preventing those already paying tariffs from also being hit with duties on steel and aluminum. 

Americans in the automotive industry from Warren, MI, a suburb of Detroit, mull over President Trump's new tariff policies that effort domestic manufacturing. video

Democrats just want 'cheap slave labor': Michigan autoworkers deliberate Trump tariffs

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the president is "building an important partnership" with "domestic automakers and our great American workers."

"This deal is a major victory for the president’s trade policy by rewarding companies who manufacture domestically, while providing [a] runway to manufacturers who have expressed their commitment to invest in America and expand their domestic manufacturing," Lutnick said.

FOX Business' Christina Shaw contributed to this report.