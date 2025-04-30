Ford CEO goes under the hood of massive Kentucky plant, says it’s what Trump is 'trying' to do

Ford CEO Jim Farley got under the hood of the automaker's commitment to American manufacturing Tuesday on FOX Business, telling "Mornings with Maria" host Maria Bartiromo that one sprawling Kentucky truck plant showcases President Trump's vision for the U.S. auto industry.

"This is one of the biggest, most profitable plants in the world. [It's] certainly our most important – it makes the Super Duty, the new Expedition and Navigator, [which are all] super popular vehicles…" Farley said, speaking live from the plant.

Rooted in Louisville, Kentucky, the plant houses over 9,000 employees, providing what Farley coined "good" but "hard" jobs – leaving workers to face temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer.

If the public were to walk around the plant, he said, they would meet 9,000 people whose kids are going through college, people who are there for their own livelihoods, benefiting from domestic manufacturing.

"This is the example of what the president is trying to do…" he told Bartiromo, referencing the president's push to bring jobs back to U.S. soil.

"This is what Ford has always believed in. We never left [America], and this is what the President is trying to do to our country, to make these kind of plants, like 10 or 20 more of these across our country, and it will really change our industry."

Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to soften the tariff blow for U.S. automakers, preventing those already paying tariffs from also being hit with duties on steel and aluminum.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the president is "building an important partnership" with "domestic automakers and our great American workers."

"This deal is a major victory for the president’s trade policy by rewarding companies who manufacture domestically, while providing [a] runway to manufacturers who have expressed their commitment to invest in America and expand their domestic manufacturing," Lutnick said.

FOX Business' Christina Shaw contributed to this report.